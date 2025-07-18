UK Sanctions Russian Military Intelligence: Unveiling Europe's Shadow War

The UK government has imposed sanctions on Russian military intelligence units and officers, accusing them of orchestrating a 2022 bomb attack on a Ukrainian theatre that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

Announced by Britain's foreign ministry, the sanctions target 18 GRU officers implicated in a campaign against Europe, allegedly sowing chaos and undermining institutions. The officers are also said to have targeted the family of a former Russian spy involved in a notorious poisoning case.

Further allegations include cyber espionage on Ukrainian bomb shelters, and destabilizing activities in Africa. Despite expectations of limited immediate impact, the sanctions aim to heighten awareness and increase the personal costs for those involved with Russian intelligence operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)