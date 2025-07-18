Unified Parliament Pushes for Judge's Impeachment Amid Corruption Scandal
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that all political parties are united in the impeachment effort against Justice Yashwant Varma following revelations of corruption from a fire at his residence. Justice Varma, found with burnt currency, faces impeachment as MPs prioritize judiciary integrity.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed that all political parties stand united on the impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma, after a scandal involving burnt currency notes was uncovered at his residence.
Rijiju has communicated with leaders across political lines, ensuring a unanimous parliamentary stance on removing Justice Varma.
Accused of corruption, Justice Varma's actions have spurred a cross-party consensus to address malpractice in the judiciary, underscoring the significance of accountability in the justice system.
