Unified Parliament Pushes for Judge's Impeachment Amid Corruption Scandal

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that all political parties are united in the impeachment effort against Justice Yashwant Varma following revelations of corruption from a fire at his residence. Justice Varma, found with burnt currency, faces impeachment as MPs prioritize judiciary integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed that all political parties stand united on the impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma, after a scandal involving burnt currency notes was uncovered at his residence.

Rijiju has communicated with leaders across political lines, ensuring a unanimous parliamentary stance on removing Justice Varma.

Accused of corruption, Justice Varma's actions have spurred a cross-party consensus to address malpractice in the judiciary, underscoring the significance of accountability in the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

