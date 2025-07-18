Unified Parliament Pushes for Judge's Impeachment Amid Corruption Scandal

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed that all political parties stand united on the impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma, after a scandal involving burnt currency notes was uncovered at his residence.

Rijiju has communicated with leaders across political lines, ensuring a unanimous parliamentary stance on removing Justice Varma.

Accused of corruption, Justice Varma's actions have spurred a cross-party consensus to address malpractice in the judiciary, underscoring the significance of accountability in the justice system.

