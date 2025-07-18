Left Menu

Kneecap Cleared: No Further Action by British Police

British police have decided not to pursue any further action against Irish rap group Kneecap following an investigation into comments made at the Glastonbury festival. After consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service, it was determined there was insufficient evidence to warrant any charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police announced on Friday they would halt further proceedings against the Irish rap group Kneecap. The decision follows a probe into statements made by band members at Glastonbury festival last month.

Avon and Somerset Police, after seeking counsel from the Crown Prosecution Service, reported that they would not advance with charges. The determination was made on the grounds of insufficient evidence to secure a realistic prospect of conviction.

This closure of the investigation marks a relief for Kneecap, who had faced scrutiny over their remarks, but now walk away with no charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

