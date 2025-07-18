Political Storm Erupts Over Justice Varma's Impeachment Motion

The Congress party has announced its support for a motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in the Lok Sabha, with its MPs joining as signatories. This development was confirmed by senior leader Jairam Ramesh.

The controversy stems from an in-house committee report arising after a fire at Justice Varma's residence in Delhi revealed burnt banknotes, leading to allegations of misconduct. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's prior communication to national leaders has intensified the issue.

Justice Varma contests the findings of the panel, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju claims political consensus on the impeachment, which is expected to progress in the upcoming parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)