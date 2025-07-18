Political Storm Erupts Over Justice Varma's Impeachment Motion
Congress supports a motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in Parliament. Former CJI Sanjiv Khanna prompted the move by recommending Varma's removal after an investigation found misconduct in a cash discovery at his residence. Justice Varma seeks to invalidate the panel's findings.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has announced its support for a motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in the Lok Sabha, with its MPs joining as signatories. This development was confirmed by senior leader Jairam Ramesh.
The controversy stems from an in-house committee report arising after a fire at Justice Varma's residence in Delhi revealed burnt banknotes, leading to allegations of misconduct. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's prior communication to national leaders has intensified the issue.
Justice Varma contests the findings of the panel, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju claims political consensus on the impeachment, which is expected to progress in the upcoming parliamentary session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"INDI alliance afraid of people of Bihar": Chhattisgarh Dy CM Arun Sao mocks Jairam Ramesh over "Vote-Bandi" comment
All-party meetings turning into a formality, we put forth our views, nothing happens: Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's Silence on Trump's India-Pakistan Claims
Jairam Ramesh Critiques PM Modi's Frequent Travels Amid Domestic Issues
India's Forest Carbon Sinks Under Threat: Jairam Ramesh Highlights Urgent Concerns