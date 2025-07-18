Russian courts have sentenced 135 individuals to long prison terms following mass anti-Israel demonstrations in October 2023 at Makhachkala airport in Dagestan. Protesters stormed the airport after a flight from Tel Aviv arrived, amid tensions linked to Israel's conflict with Hamas.

The country's Investigative Committee reported evidence against 142 individuals, concluding investigations into 139. Among those facing charges, three are believed to have organized the riots via social media and are now on Russia's wanted list, receiving sentences between 6-1/2 to 15 years.

Footage depicted participants waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans. In response, President Putin accused Western countries and Ukraine of instigating the unrest. However, Kyiv denied involvement, and the U.S. condemned the violence.

