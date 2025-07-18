Chhangur Baba's 60 Crore Conversion Racket Exposed: An International Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate disclosed a substantial monetary scandal involving Chhangur Baba, who is linked to an alleged illegal religious conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh. Investigation findings revealed that Baba received over Rs 60 crore through 22 bank accounts, with significant funds sourced from abroad.

The operation, conducted from the Chand Auliya Dargah in Balrampur, saw Baba allegedly coercing economically vulnerable individuals into religious conversions, an act posing potential threats to national security. The case has prompted the arrest of Baba, his son Mehboob, and associates, alongside property seizures by authorities.

Immovable assets, allegedly acquired using illicit foreign funds, were ostensibly registered under Baba's associates to obscure his involvement. Consequently, illegal structures linked to Baba have been demolished by local administration with state officials stating his actions are both anti-social and anti-national.

