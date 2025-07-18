Left Menu

Naga Protesters Rally Against Unauthorized Road Construction

Naga protesters rallied in Manipur's Tamenglong district to decry unauthorized road construction by Kuki organizations, claiming it infringes on Naga ancestral lands. Concerns also arose over irregular NFSA rice distribution and delays in constructing a General Nursing and Midwifery Institute, affecting local education and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:56 IST
Naga Protesters Rally Against Unauthorized Road Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur's Tamenglong district, hundreds of Naga protesters took to the streets on Friday. The rally was a display of opposition against an alleged unauthorized road construction by Kuki organizations intended to connect Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

Protesters expressed fears that the road would encroach on ancestral Naga lands belonging to the Liangmai, Zeme, Inpui, and Rongmei communities, thus violating indigenous land rights. Another key issue highlighted was the irregular distribution of NFSA rice, with shortages for April and May threatening locals' food security.

The demonstrators also pointed to delays in the construction of a General Nursing and Midwifery Institute, which they claimed were hindering educational and employment prospects for the district's youth. A memorandum outlining these concerns was submitted to the Manipur governor through the district's deputy commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025