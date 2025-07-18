Naga Protesters Rally Against Unauthorized Road Construction

In Manipur's Tamenglong district, hundreds of Naga protesters took to the streets on Friday. The rally was a display of opposition against an alleged unauthorized road construction by Kuki organizations intended to connect Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

Protesters expressed fears that the road would encroach on ancestral Naga lands belonging to the Liangmai, Zeme, Inpui, and Rongmei communities, thus violating indigenous land rights. Another key issue highlighted was the irregular distribution of NFSA rice, with shortages for April and May threatening locals' food security.

The demonstrators also pointed to delays in the construction of a General Nursing and Midwifery Institute, which they claimed were hindering educational and employment prospects for the district's youth. A memorandum outlining these concerns was submitted to the Manipur governor through the district's deputy commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)