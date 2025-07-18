Scandal Unveiled: Rohit Pawar's Involvement in the MSCB Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against MLA Rohit Pawar regarding his alleged involvement in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam has been taken into consideration by a court in Maharashtra. The agency accuses Pawar of knowingly engaging in fraudulent acquisitions.

Special Judge Satyanarayan Navander, who is presiding over cases involving MPs and MLAs, has summoned Pawar, his associate Rajendra Ingwale, and Pawar's firm Baramati Agro Limited to appear before the court in August. The charges relate to allegations of fraudulent acquisition during the sale of Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana factories at undervalued prices.

The MSCB money laundering case arises from a 2019 FIR by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing. The alleged scam involved selling assets at undervalued prices, potentially through pre-arranged schemes involving Baramati Agro and other companies, thus attracting provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)