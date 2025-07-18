Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Rohit Pawar's Involvement in the MSCB Money Laundering Case

A court in Maharashtra has acknowledged a chargesheet submitted by the Enforcement Directorate against MLA Rohit Pawar amid allegations of his involvement in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam. This development follows accusations that Pawar knowingly participated in fraudulent acquisitions linked to the bank's money laundering case.

Special Judge Satyanarayan Navander, who is presiding over cases involving MPs and MLAs, has summoned Pawar, his associate Rajendra Ingwale, and Pawar's firm Baramati Agro Limited to appear before the court in August. The charges relate to allegations of fraudulent acquisition during the sale of Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana factories at undervalued prices.

The MSCB money laundering case arises from a 2019 FIR by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing. The alleged scam involved selling assets at undervalued prices, potentially through pre-arranged schemes involving Baramati Agro and other companies, thus attracting provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

