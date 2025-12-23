Left Menu

Maharashtra Court Acquits Family in High-Profile Dowry Death Case

A Maharashtra court acquitted a man and his family of abetting his wife's suicide due to nonexistent evidence of dowry demands. The legal battle, sparked by her 2010 suicide, saw allegations of cruelty fail to meet legal proof standards, resulting in their acquittal.

Updated: 23-12-2025 17:45 IST
Maharashtra Court Acquits Family in High-Profile Dowry Death Case
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a man and his three family members accused of aiding his wife's suicide over dowry demands. Citing a lack of evidence, the court highlighted that marital discord or routine matrimonial conflicts do not equate to legal cruelty.

The judgement delivered by Additional Sessions Judge V L Bhosale emphasized that suspicion alone cannot replace legal proof. The court's decision marked the culmination of a case that began with Kavita Prasad Ajarekar's suicide in January 2010, exploring the complex facets of societal and legal challenges around dowry and marital discord.

Despite detailed testimonies and emotional evidence presented, the court found no criminal link between the accused's actions and Kavita's suicide. The absence of a credible dowry demand severed the statutory basis for conviction under specific Indian Penal Code sections, leading to their acquittal.

