Trump Fights Back: Grand Jury Revelations in Epstein Case

Donald Trump is challenging allegations in the Wall Street Journal about a birthday letter he allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein. He demands the release of grand jury documents related to Epstein. Some supporters are pressing for more transparency, causing division within Trump's base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:09 IST
Trump

Donald Trump is denying allegations made in a Wall Street Journal report about a 2003 birthday letter he allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein. The letter reportedly includes a suggestive drawing and shared secrets. Trump, through Truth Social, labeled the report as false and threatened legal action against Rupert Murdoch, News Corp's founder.

Amidst these claims, Trump's aides are set to request a court release of grand jury testimonies related to Epstein. This move follows Trump's request to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, urging the release of these documents. Bondi has pledged to disclose major revelations about Epstein's connections, indicating potential broader implications.

Supporters of Trump are divided over the issue as some demand more transparency, believing the government conceals records involving influential figures linked to Epstein. This has led to tensions within Trump's base, while he continues to push back against these claims, labeling them as a politically motivated hoax.

