Delhi's Education Institutions Face Terror Scare

Over 45 schools and three colleges in Delhi received bomb threats via email, causing panic among students and parents. The threats were later deemed hoaxes following searches by police and bomb squads. Multiple institutions faced evacuations and widespread fear, as authorities start tracking the threat's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:10 IST
Delhi's Education Institutions Face Terror Scare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing sequence of events, more than 45 schools and three colleges in Delhi were subjected to bomb threats via emails, causing significant panic among students and parents on Friday. The authorities later declared these threats as hoaxes after extensive searches.

This marks the fourth day in a week where educational institutions in the national capital were targeted, prompting parents to withhold their children from attending classes amid fears for their safety. Police forces, bomb disposal teams, and fire services quickly responded to the alerts, ensuring premises were evacuated and thoroughly searched.

Numerous schools across districts, including Dwarka and Rohini, were affected, revealing the widespread scale of the threat. While no suspicious items were found, cyber units are now involved in tracing the origins of the emails. The events have drawn criticism from political leaders regarding the inadequacy of security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

