Delhi's Education Institutions Face Terror Scare
Over 45 schools and three colleges in Delhi received bomb threats via email, causing panic among students and parents. The threats were later deemed hoaxes following searches by police and bomb squads. Multiple institutions faced evacuations and widespread fear, as authorities start tracking the threat's origin.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing sequence of events, more than 45 schools and three colleges in Delhi were subjected to bomb threats via emails, causing significant panic among students and parents on Friday. The authorities later declared these threats as hoaxes after extensive searches.
This marks the fourth day in a week where educational institutions in the national capital were targeted, prompting parents to withhold their children from attending classes amid fears for their safety. Police forces, bomb disposal teams, and fire services quickly responded to the alerts, ensuring premises were evacuated and thoroughly searched.
Numerous schools across districts, including Dwarka and Rohini, were affected, revealing the widespread scale of the threat. While no suspicious items were found, cyber units are now involved in tracing the origins of the emails. The events have drawn criticism from political leaders regarding the inadequacy of security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- schools
- bomb threats
- hoaxes
- panic
- email threats
- parents
- security
- police search
- evacuation
ALSO READ
Panic in Naharlagun: Machete Attack Shocks Arunachal Pradesh
Parents, uncle, aunt held in case of honour killing in UP's Pratapgarh
Masked Man Causes Panic on Herzliya Beach: Investigation Underway
AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts
Drunk Driver Causes Panic at Gwalior Railway Station