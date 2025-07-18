Left Menu

Renewed Clashes in Southern Syria Escalate Humanitarian Crisis

Syrian government forces are preparing a return to the southern region due to new clashes between Druze armed groups and Bedouin clans, causing mass displacement. Though a ceasefire was announced, violence resumed with significant humanitarian implications. The conflict involves complex regional dynamics, including Israeli military intervention.

Updated: 18-07-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:45 IST
Syrian government forces are poised to return to the southern region as renewed conflicts erupt between Druze armed groups and Bedouin clans, resulting in widespread displacement. Efforts to restore stability are underway, amid a humanitarian crisis that has left tens of thousands without homes and essential services.

After a ceasefire was reached mid-week, violence resurged as Syrian forces, initially stepping in to quell the clashes, appeared to side with the Bedouins against the Druze. Israeli airstrikes further complicated the situation, aiming to protect the Druze from government assaults.

The fighting, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths, underscores complex socio-political tensions, while international efforts seek to mediate peace. On-the-ground conditions remain dire, with severe humanitarian needs and disrupted essential services.

