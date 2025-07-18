Terror Strikes: Deadly Assault on Police Convoy in Balochistan

In a tragic turn of events, two security personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack on Friday in Balochistan, Pakistan, according to officials. Unidentified terrorists targeted a police convoy en route from Kalat to Quetta, marking yet another violent incident in the region.

The assault occurred on the National Highway in the Mastung district when assailants opened fire on a Balochistan Constabulary police vehicle. Among the victims were Acting DSP Inspector Abdul Razzaq and Constable Raza Muhammad Jam, both of whom succumbed to their injuries. Two other constables, Taj Muhammad and Khursheed Ahmed, were wounded in the attack.

State authorities have transferred the deceased and injured to Quetta via helicopter. The frequency of such violent attacks in Balochistan has seen a worrying increase in recent weeks, and officials are resolute in their efforts to identify and bring the attackers to justice through a formal investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)