Delhi Government's Legal Strategy Overhaul

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated the Delhi government's law department to form expert panels aimed at minimizing cases pending in courts and tribunals. These panels, comprising retired bureaucrats and domain specialists, will strategize on reducing unnecessary litigation.

During a department meeting, Gupta, joined by Law Minister Kapil Mishra, highlighted approximately 5,000 ongoing cases involving the Delhi government. She stressed the urgency of updating antiquated laws and enhancing legal representation at higher courts by appointing special panels of senior advocates.

Furthermore, Gupta addressed issues like the shortage of judicial officers and inadequate office space, announcing the construction of three new court complexes. She also recommended setting up an arbitration center for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

