Slovenia Joins Global Movement with New Assisted Dying Law
Slovenia has passed a law permitting assisted dying for terminally ill adults experiencing unbearable suffering. The decision aligns it with countries like Australia and Canada. The law, approved by parliament, follows a referendum showing public support. The legislation excludes cases of mental illness-related suffering.
- Country:
- Bosnia And Herzegovina
Slovenia has taken a significant step by legalizing assisted dying for terminally ill patients experiencing unbearable pain, putting it alongside countries such as Australia and Canada. The decision was made after 50 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, with 34 against and three abstaining.
The move follows a public consultative referendum last year, where 55% of voters supported the legislation. However, stipulations in the law ensure that all treatment options must first be exhausted. The legislation does not extend to cases where suffering is due to mental illness, as reported by the STA news agency.
Opposition exists, with a civil group announcing efforts to gather sufficient public backing for a referendum to challenge the law's implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The GOP's AI Legislation Clash: States vs. Big Tech
Trump Pressures Republicans Over Stalled Legislation
A Glimpse into Diverse Global Stories: From Legislation Hopes to K-pop Comebacks
Greece's Controversial Asylum Legislation Sparks Human Rights Debate
Greece Faces Controversy Over Asylum Legislation Amid Migrant Surge