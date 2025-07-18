Bihar's Voter Roll Scrutiny: Ensuring Every Vote Counts

The Election Commission of India is taking proactive steps to ensure the integrity of Bihar's electoral roll. On Friday, the Commission revealed that it is working with political parties to verify approximately 41 lakh voters who are either deceased, permanently moved, or registered in multiple locations.

As part of the Special Intensive Revision, the poll panel noted that it has so far covered over 94.68% of the 7.89 crore electors in the state. However, around 36.87 lakh voters were not found at their registered addresses and over 41 lakh electors have not submitted their enumeration forms despite repeated visits.

Political parties and their 1.5 lakh booth-level agents have been tasked with verifying the exact voting status of these individuals by July 25. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 1, allowing for corrections and additions before the final roll is released on September 30.

