Tragic End Amid Legal Tensions: Woman Shot After Court Appearance

A 47-year-old woman was tragically killed on Friday while on her way back from a court appearance. Authorities suspect her husband, Manoj, may have been involved due to their ongoing legal feud.

The victim, Manju, had been contesting a maintenance case against her spouse. The fatal shooting occurred following her court date, according to officials.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amardeep reported the killing in the Fatehabad area, revealing that a manhunt is underway for Manoj, the primary suspect. The couple's 15-year marriage had been under strain, with legal proceedings ongoing. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and investigations are active.

(With inputs from agencies.)