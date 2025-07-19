Left Menu

Tragic End Amid Legal Tensions: Woman Shot After Court Appearance

A 47-year-old woman named Manju was shot dead while returning from a court hearing concerning a maintenance case against her husband, Manoj, who is the primary suspect. The incident underscores the escalating domestic dispute between the couple, now leading to a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A 47-year-old woman was tragically killed on Friday while on her way back from a court appearance. Authorities suspect her husband, Manoj, may have been involved due to their ongoing legal feud.

The victim, Manju, had been contesting a maintenance case against her spouse. The fatal shooting occurred following her court date, according to officials.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amardeep reported the killing in the Fatehabad area, revealing that a manhunt is underway for Manoj, the primary suspect. The couple's 15-year marriage had been under strain, with legal proceedings ongoing. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and investigations are active.

(With inputs from agencies.)

