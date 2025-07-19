Trump's Legal Battle: A Fight Against Media Giant

In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against prominent media conglomerates Dow Jones, News Corp, and Rupert Murdoch, alongside two Wall Street Journal reporters. The legal action, registered in a Miami federal court, cites federal libel violations.

The lawsuit emerged following a controversial Wall Street Journal report detailing an alleged birthday greeting from Trump to Jeffrey Epstein back in 2003. This greeting reportedly contained a sexually suggestive illustration and hinted at shared secrets between the two figures.

As tensions escalate, Trump's aides are simultaneously seeking a court order to release grand jury testimony about Epstein. The president firmly repudiates The Journal's claims and has warned News Corp's Rupert Murdoch of his intention to pursue this litigation actively.