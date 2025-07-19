Trump's Legal Battle: A Fight Against Media Giant
President Donald Trump has initiated legal proceedings against Dow Jones, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch, and two Wall Street Journal reporters. This lawsuit, filed in Miami federal court, alleges federal libel violations following a Wall Street Journal piece about a purported 2003 birthday greeting from Trump to Jeffrey Epstein.
In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against prominent media conglomerates Dow Jones, News Corp, and Rupert Murdoch, alongside two Wall Street Journal reporters. The legal action, registered in a Miami federal court, cites federal libel violations.
The lawsuit emerged following a controversial Wall Street Journal report detailing an alleged birthday greeting from Trump to Jeffrey Epstein back in 2003. This greeting reportedly contained a sexually suggestive illustration and hinted at shared secrets between the two figures.
As tensions escalate, Trump's aides are simultaneously seeking a court order to release grand jury testimony about Epstein. The president firmly repudiates The Journal's claims and has warned News Corp's Rupert Murdoch of his intention to pursue this litigation actively.
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Rejects Saket Gokhale's Apology in Defamation Case
Gehlot Fires Back: The Rajasthan Defamation Dispute Intensifies
Rahul Gandhi Pleads Not Guilty in V D Savarkar Defamation Case
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in Pune court in defamation case linked to comments on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case: A Legal Battle Over Savarkar Comments