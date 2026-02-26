Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Acquitted in Defamation Case by Sessions Court

A sessions court acquitted Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut of defamation charges filed by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Raut had been accused of making baseless allegations about a scam involving public toilets. Initially convicted, Raut successfully appealed against the ruling.

In a significant legal development, a sessions court has acquitted Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in a defamation case brought against him by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

The allegations centered around claims made by Raut accusing the Somaiyas of involvement in a Rs 100 crore scam concerning public toilets construction in Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

Last year, a magistrate court convicted Raut, sentencing him to 15 days in jail. However, the sessions court overturned this decision upon Raut's appeal. The detailed order is yet to be released.

