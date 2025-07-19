Amidst the ongoing conflict, Ukraine's top military figure Oleksandr Syrskyi affirmed on Friday that their forces are resolutely defending the crucial city on the eastern front lines of the war, now in its third year. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy commended the Ukrainian troops' bravery in safeguarding Pokrovsk, a vital logistics center in the Donetsk region, which has endured persistent Russian assaults.

General Syrskyi revealed that he had provided President Zelenskiy with a detailed analysis of the challenges along the 1,000-kilometer front. Special attention has been given to areas like Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka, where Ukrainian forces are courageously repelling intense pressure from Russian aggressors, Syrskyi stated via the Telegram platform.

Zelenskiy praised the defense efforts in Pokrovsk, lauding the resistance against sabotage groups attempting to advance into Ukrainian territories. As government roles shift, with Yulia Svyrydenko appointed as the new Prime Minister, a renewed emphasis is placed on ramping up domestic arms production amid ongoing peace negotiations led by the National Security and Defence Council's new chairman, Rustem Umerov.

