Trump's Legal Battle Against WSJ Over Epstein Birthday Letter

Former President Donald Trump has initiated legal proceedings against the Wall Street Journal and its owner Rupert Murdoch. The lawsuit, filed under federal libel laws, comes after the newspaper reported Trump's alleged 2003 birthday greeting to Jeffrey Epstein that included sexually suggestive imagery.

Trump, who strongly denies the accusation, announced via Truth Social his intention to bring Murdoch to testify. The lawsuit gains context amidst Trump's increasing scrutiny over his past associations with the disgraced financier Epstein, who died in 2019.

Epstein's connections with power players have fueled conspiracy theories among Trump's supporters. A U.S. motion aims to unseal related grand jury transcripts, highlighting the case's public interest relevance. The Wall Street Journal reported the birthday message to Epstein within a book containing messages from other high-profile individuals.

