Left Menu

Trump's Legal Battle Against WSJ Over Epstein Birthday Letter

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, following a report on his alleged 2003 birthday greeting to Jeffrey Epstein. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump sent a letter to Epstein featuring suggestive imagery. Trump, denying the report, claims libel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 03:32 IST
Trump's Legal Battle Against WSJ Over Epstein Birthday Letter
Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has initiated legal proceedings against the Wall Street Journal and its owner Rupert Murdoch. The lawsuit, filed under federal libel laws, comes after the newspaper reported Trump's alleged 2003 birthday greeting to Jeffrey Epstein that included sexually suggestive imagery.

Trump, who strongly denies the accusation, announced via Truth Social his intention to bring Murdoch to testify. The lawsuit gains context amidst Trump's increasing scrutiny over his past associations with the disgraced financier Epstein, who died in 2019.

Epstein's connections with power players have fueled conspiracy theories among Trump's supporters. A U.S. motion aims to unseal related grand jury transcripts, highlighting the case's public interest relevance. The Wall Street Journal reported the birthday message to Epstein within a book containing messages from other high-profile individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025