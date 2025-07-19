Justice Department Seeks Unsealing of Epstein, Maxwell Grand Jury Transcripts

The Justice Department has initiated a push to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the high-profile case of Jeffrey Epstein. This move, announced on Friday, comes amid rising tensions surrounding how the Trump administration has managed Epstein-related records.

In a motion filed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the department seeks the release of transcripts from both Epstein's case and that of convicted British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. The decision follows President Donald Trump's directive, aiming to reduce controversy after The Wall Street Journal published a report involving Trump's alleged link to a suggestive letter in an album for Epstein's birthday.

The Justice Department has promised to collaborate with New York prosecutors for appropriate redactions to shield victim and witness identities. Although courts rarely release such sensitive documents, the procedural complexities might delay the process for weeks or months, aiming to balance transparency with privacy concerns.

