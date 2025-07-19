Left Menu

Missteps in Middle East: Syria's Miscalculated Southern Deployment

Syria underestimated Israel's response to deploying troops to its south, influenced by perceived U.S. support for a centralized governance model, leading to Israeli strikes. Misread diplomatic signals led to violence in Sweida, straining relations, and impacting the Druze community. Escalation was halted after U.S. intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 05:37 IST
Missteps in Middle East: Syria's Miscalculated Southern Deployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's government misjudged Israel's reaction to its military deployment to the southern part of the country, encouraged by apparent U.S. signals favoring centralized control, according to eight sources speaking to Reuters.

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian troops and Damascus, surprising Syrian leadership, after accusations that Syrian forces were involved in the deaths of numerous individuals in the Druze city of Sweida. Damascus believed it had tacit approval from both the U.S. and Israel to deploy forces south, despite repeated Israeli objections.

The understanding was based on statements by U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack and ongoing security discussions with Israel. However, the U.S. maintained support for Syria's territorial unity. Reports indicate a misunderstanding of U.S. and Israeli positions influenced Syria's military decisions, leading to unexpected confrontation and violations against the Druze, prompting further international response.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025