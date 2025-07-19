Missteps in Middle East: Syria's Miscalculated Southern Deployment

Syria's government misjudged Israel's reaction to its military deployment to the southern part of the country, encouraged by apparent U.S. signals favoring centralized control, according to eight sources speaking to Reuters.

On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian troops and Damascus, surprising Syrian leadership, after accusations that Syrian forces were involved in the deaths of numerous individuals in the Druze city of Sweida. Damascus believed it had tacit approval from both the U.S. and Israel to deploy forces south, despite repeated Israeli objections.

The understanding was based on statements by U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack and ongoing security discussions with Israel. However, the U.S. maintained support for Syria's territorial unity. Reports indicate a misunderstanding of U.S. and Israeli positions influenced Syria's military decisions, leading to unexpected confrontation and violations against the Druze, prompting further international response.