Supreme Court Demands Speedy Justice in High-Profile Bhiwandi Murder Case

The Supreme Court has criticized the Maharashtra government for failing to establish exclusive courts aimed at accelerating the resolution of cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). In a high-profile case, a deadline has been set for the trial's completion, specifically addressing the 2017 murder of Congress corporator Manoj Mahatre in Bhiwandi.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi raised questions as to why the state government has yet to create additional courts under special statutes, especially regarding Prashant Bhaskar Mahatre—the alleged primary conspirator of the murder case. The court's call challenges the ongoing judicial delays, highlighting the urgent need for swift trial proceedings in such cases.

The court noted that the delay might undermine justice, offering the accused grounds for bail. The urgency for speedy trials is further stressed by dismissal of Mahatre's bail plea, given evidence suggesting his role as the main conspirator in the brutal politically motivated crime. The need for efficient judicial infrastructure is highlighted to prevent delayed justice and potential miscarriages of justice.

