Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Speedy Justice in High-Profile Bhiwandi Murder Case

The Supreme Court criticized the Maharashtra government for not establishing special courts for swift trials under the MCOCA, setting a trial completion deadline in the 2017 Bhiwandi murder case involving politician Manoj Mahatre. Prashant Bhaskar Mahatre, the main conspirator, remains in jail as the court pushes for expedited proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:03 IST
Supreme Court Demands Speedy Justice in High-Profile Bhiwandi Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has criticized the Maharashtra government for failing to establish exclusive courts aimed at accelerating the resolution of cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). In a high-profile case, a deadline has been set for the trial's completion, specifically addressing the 2017 murder of Congress corporator Manoj Mahatre in Bhiwandi.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi raised questions as to why the state government has yet to create additional courts under special statutes, especially regarding Prashant Bhaskar Mahatre—the alleged primary conspirator of the murder case. The court's call challenges the ongoing judicial delays, highlighting the urgent need for swift trial proceedings in such cases.

The court noted that the delay might undermine justice, offering the accused grounds for bail. The urgency for speedy trials is further stressed by dismissal of Mahatre's bail plea, given evidence suggesting his role as the main conspirator in the brutal politically motivated crime. The need for efficient judicial infrastructure is highlighted to prevent delayed justice and potential miscarriages of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025