NZ Condemns Russia’s Cyber Warfare Tactics, Supports UK-Led Sanctions

New Zealand has joined the growing chorus of international condemnation against Russia's state-sponsored cyber aggression, reinforcing its commitment to a secure and rules-based international order. Foreign Minister Winston Peters declared Wellington’s unambiguous stance in response to revelations of malicious cyber activity attributed to Russia’s military intelligence agency—the General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU).

New Zealand Responds to UK Intelligence Revelations

Mr Peters' statement follows a strongly worded announcement by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who unveiled a comprehensive dossier of sustained cyber campaigns orchestrated by the GRU. These operations, reportedly executed by elite hacking units such as Sandworm (Unit 74455) and Fancy Bear (Unit 26165), are believed to support Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and disrupt global stability through cyber means.

Lammy linked these cyber activities not just to the war in Ukraine, but also to broader destabilizing actions worldwide—including interference in democratic institutions and attacks on civilian infrastructure. He pointed to real-world consequences of GRU operations, such as the 2018 Novichok nerve agent attack in Salisbury and cyber assaults on Ukraine’s power grid.

In solidarity, New Zealand expressed unequivocal support for the UK’s decision to sanction those responsible for the cyberattacks. “Russia’s hostile behaviour in cyberspace continues to threaten global cyber security and undermine agreed international rules and norms,” Peters said.

New Zealand’s Sanctions Regime in Action

New Zealand’s position aligns with its broader efforts under the Russia Sanctions Act 2022, which authorizes targeted sanctions against individuals and entities contributing to the Kremlin’s aggression. According to Peters, over 1,800 entities and individuals have already been sanctioned by New Zealand, including the heads and units of the GRU implicated in today’s UK findings.

Among the sanctioned are GRU cyberwarfare divisions such as:

Unit 74455 (Sandworm): Accused of spearheading blackouts in Ukraine and launching NotPetya—the most costly cyberattack in history.

Unit 26165 (Fancy Bear): Known for its cyber-espionage campaigns targeting NATO, the U.S. Democratic National Committee, and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Mr Peters confirmed that some of the same individuals and entities named in the UK’s new sanctions list have already been targeted by New Zealand. Government officials are now reviewing the UK’s latest intelligence to assess whether additional sanctions are warranted.

Coordinated International Pressure on Russia

Mr Peters emphasized that this coordinated diplomatic response reflects a wider international strategy to hold Russia accountable. “New Zealand supports international efforts to impose costs on those responsible for Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine,” he said. “We will continue to use the Russia Sanctions Act to hold the enablers of Russia’s military to account and press the Russian Government to end its unlawful and unjust war.”

This development underscores New Zealand’s active role in defending cyber norms and supporting Ukraine, despite being geographically distant from the European theatre of conflict. It also highlights the global nature of cyber threats and the importance of unified responses to state-sponsored digital warfare.

As international scrutiny of Russia's cyber activities intensifies, further actions are expected by New Zealand and its allies in the days ahead.