Odisha's Puri District in Shock After Heinous Attack on Teen

A horrific crime unfolded in Odisha's Puri district as a 15-year-old girl fell victim to a gruesome attack by unidentified miscreants, officials reported.

In a swift response, the girl was transported to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she is receiving urgent medical care. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida addressed the incident, expressing deep anguish and vowing strict action against the perpetrators. She shared in a statement that the government will cover all medical expenses.

The attackers targeted the girl on her way to a friend's house in Bayabar village. Locals extinguished the flames and facilitated her quick transfer to the hospital. Police have launched a full-scale investigation to track down the assailants.