Controversy Erupts at Mau Railway Station: Political Leaders Clash

A political uproar has engulfed Mau Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh as Arvind Rajbhar, leader of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, and around two dozen of his supporters face charges for allegedly causing disruptions at the station.

The controversy erupted following a complaint from Ghosi Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Rai, who raised the issue after discovering that Rajbhar held a press conference at the station without authorization, obstructing train operations and provoking operational chaos.

Rai expressed his displeasure, asserting that such breaches of protocol could endanger passenger safety, compounded by the fact that train stoppages at the station last merely two minutes. Meanwhile, Rajbhar defended his presence, stating he was there to receive someone, not to inspect the facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)