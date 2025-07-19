Left Menu

Controversy Erupts at Mau Railway Station: Political Leaders Clash

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Arvind Rajbhar and supporters were booked for disrupting operations at Mau Railway Station. Ghosi MP Rajeev Rai raised the issue after an unauthorized press conference was held by Rajbhar, causing operational disruptions and leading to tensions between the political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-07-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:52 IST
Controversy Erupts at Mau Railway Station: Political Leaders Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political uproar has engulfed Mau Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh as Arvind Rajbhar, leader of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, and around two dozen of his supporters face charges for allegedly causing disruptions at the station.

The controversy erupted following a complaint from Ghosi Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Rai, who raised the issue after discovering that Rajbhar held a press conference at the station without authorization, obstructing train operations and provoking operational chaos.

Rai expressed his displeasure, asserting that such breaches of protocol could endanger passenger safety, compounded by the fact that train stoppages at the station last merely two minutes. Meanwhile, Rajbhar defended his presence, stating he was there to receive someone, not to inspect the facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025