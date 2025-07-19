Left Menu

Shocking Puri Attack: Teenage Girl Set Ablaze

A 15-year-old girl in Odisha's Puri district was set on fire, sustaining 70% burn injuries. The government will cover her medical expenses. Efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits responsible for the attack in Bayabar village. Police are utilizing scientific methods and CCTV footage in their investigation.

Updated: 19-07-2025 13:56 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Puri district where a 15-year-old girl was heinously set on fire by unidentified assailants on Saturday, local officials confirmed.

The victim, now in a critical state with 70% burn injuries, was swiftly transported to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Despite her injuries, she remains able to communicate. Authorities, including Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, have assured that all medical expenses will be covered by the government, while police are under pressure to swiftly apprehend those responsible.

The assault occurred as she walked to a friend's house in Bayabar village. Preliminary findings indicate that three motorcycle-borne youths intercepted her, dragged her to the Bhargavi Riverbank, and committed the atrocity. Investigators are actively seeking clues with help from scientific teams and CCTV footage. The community and officials demand justice as they await further developments.

