Political Firestorm: Temple Attacks Spark Controversy in Telangana

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alleged temple attacks have risen since the Congress government took office in Telangana. He criticized the state government's financial priorities and accused ruling parties of being influenced by AIMIM. Sanjay Kumar called on Congress and BRS Hindu leaders to join the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:11 IST
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has raised allegations against the Congress government in Telangana, claiming a surge in temple attacks since their coming to power in December 2023. The minister criticized state Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comments regarding financial support for the Gandhi-Nehru family.

Addressing recent political and communal tensions, Sanjay Kumar called on Hindu leaders within Congress and BRS to switch allegiance to the BJP, highlighting what he perceives as undue influence by the AIMIM on current ruling parties. He emphasized the BJP's stance of treating all religions equally, despite alleged biases in the state government.

Sanjay Kumar also pointed out recent communal disturbances in Banswada, urging arrests and claiming BJP's strategy for upcoming municipal elections. He promised transformative developments, including a golden temple project, should BJP come into power in Telangana.

