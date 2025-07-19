Congress Leaders Demand Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, Protest Thwarted by Police

In Jammu, a planned protest march by Congress leaders demanding the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir was thwarted by police on Saturday. The demonstration, led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra, was halted before it could begin, as police closed the main gate of the Congress office.

JKPCC President Karra expressed frustration over the police's actions, describing the blockade as an 'undemocratic act' meant to suppress their rightful claim. Karra emphasized that the demand was promised in Parliament and directed by the Supreme Court, yet continues to face opposition from the local administration.

The protestors, prevented from marching, later dispersed peacefully. AICC Secretary Shahnawaz Chaudhary condemned the police's use of force, calling it a direct attack on democracy. The Congress party remains unwavering in its commitment to restoring statehood, pledging to continue their struggle through various democratic platforms.

