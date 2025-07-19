Suspended for Negligence: Patna Police in Hot Water Over Hospital Murder
Five police officers were suspended for negligence after gangster Chandan Mishra was murdered in a Patna hospital. Suspensions include a sub-inspector and two ASIs from Shastri Nagar Police Station. Mishra, a murder convict on parole, was shot by gunmen inside the hospital.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, five policemen in Patna were suspended due to alleged negligence following the murder of notorious gangster Chandan Mishra. A senior officer confirmed that the immediate suspensions involved a sub-inspector and two assistant sub-inspectors, who were stationed at Shastri Nagar Police Station.
Mishra, a murder convict on parole from Buxar district in Bihar, was shot dead by unknown gunmen inside a prominent Patna hospital on Thursday morning. This incident raises serious questions about the security arrangements for high-risk individuals in medical facilities.
The suspended officers have been accused of dereliction of duty in connection with the convict's murder within the hospital premises, prompting a swift response from the Patna (Central) SP Diksha. This incident emphasizes the need for stricter enforcement and accountability within law enforcement agencies.
