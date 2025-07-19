Left Menu

Bribery Crackdown: Engineer Caught Red-Handed in Arunachal Pradesh

A senior engineer from Arunachal Pradesh's Power Department was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe. Executive Engineer Dogin Tade was caught red-handed while taking Rs 40,000. He had demanded Rs 7 lakh to approve project bills. The Anti-Corruption Bureau set a trap and charged him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:32 IST
A senior engineer from the Arunachal Pradesh government's Power Department has been apprehended following allegations of bribery.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, in a swift operation, arrested Sagalee Electrical Division's Executive Engineer Dogin Tade. He was reportedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

Tade allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh to clear bills related to an electrical infrastructure project in Parang circle, Papum Pare district. The case, sparked by a complaint from the project contractor, has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

