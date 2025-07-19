Humanitarian Crisis Hits Gaza Amid Escalating Violence
Violence in Gaza escalates as Israeli troops fire at Palestinians near humanitarian distribution hubs, killing dozens. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is backed by the US and Israel, amidst attempts to change Gaza's aid system. The humanitarian crisis worsens, with a dire lack of medical supplies in hospitals.
In a tragic incident on Saturday, Israeli troops opened fire on crowds of Palestinians attempting to access food from aid distribution hubs in southern Gaza, resulting in the death of at least 32 individuals, as reported by eyewitnesses and hospital officials.
Operations at these hubs, managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, have been contested due to allegations that traditional UN-led systems funnel supplies to Hamas, though the UN disputes this. Despite millions of meals being distributed, hundreds have been caught in incidental violence.
An intensifying humanitarian crisis is unfolding as distribution efforts are plagued by chaos and resource scarcity, with local hospitals overwhelmed by casualties amidst continued Israeli military strikes across Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
