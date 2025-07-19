Left Menu

Crackdown on Notorious Drug Peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained notorious drug peddlers, Sahil Sharma and Jai Pratap Singh, in a bid to combat the spread of narcotics. Sahil Sharma was detained under the stringent PITNDPS Act following repeated offenses, while Jai Pratap Singh was arrested with heroin near Paloura Talab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:44 IST
In a decisive move against drug smuggling, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir detained two notorious drug peddlers over the weekend. Sahil Sharma, a resident of the Nowshera area, has been repeatedly involved in narcotics trafficking and was detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.

Sharma's detention follows an intensified crackdown on drug-related activities across the region. Police officials indicate that Sahil's continuous involvement in illegal narcotics activities prompted his lodging in a Jammu jail, aiming to safeguard the youth from the pervasive threats of drug abuse.

In a separate incident, Jai Pratap Singh was apprehended near Paloura Talab in Jammu while possessing five grams of heroin. Singh was intercepted by a police patrolling party, leading to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This arrests underscore ongoing efforts to curb the spread of narcotics.

