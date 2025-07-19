Punjab's Bold Move: Anti-Sacrilege Bill Under Scrutiny

In a significant development, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced the formation of a 15-member select committee to engage stakeholders on the controversial anti-sacrilege bill. This decision follows unanimous Assembly support to refer the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025, to a dedicated panel for broader scrutiny.

The legislative proposal envisions severe penalties, including life imprisonment, for acts of sacrilege against revered texts such as the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Bible, and Quran. Its introduction on July 14 has reignited passionate debates within Punjab, spotlighting past incidents that have deeply affected the community.

Named to head the committee is AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar, backed by members from various political parties, underscoring a bipartisan approach. With the report due in six months, the bill's progression is closely watched due to its potential impact on religious and social harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)