Justice Served: West Bengal Court Sentences Man for Heinous Crimes Against Minors

In a landmark ruling, a court in West Bengal's South 24-Parnagas district has sentenced Dipanjan Mondal to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of five minors. The court found Mondal guilty of blackmailing the victims with incriminating videos.

The prosecution revealed that Mondal took advantage of his mother's absence during her private tuition classes to commit the heinous acts. Threatening to release the videos and harm the victims if they came forward, Mondal instilled fear in the minors.

Despite the threats, the victims reported the incidents to their guardians, leading to Mondal's arrest by the Falta police. Additionally, in a separate case, Saifuddin Molla received a 10-year sentence for a similar crime in the district.