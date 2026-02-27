National Commission for Minorities Hosts Seminar on Buddhism in Modern India

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Thursday organised a national seminar titled “Buddhism in Modern India: Navigating Cultural and Social Pathways” at the SCOP Complex in New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, scholars, spiritual leaders and community representatives to reflect on Buddhism’s evolving role in India’s socio-cultural framework.

The seminar served as a platform to examine contemporary challenges and opportunities facing Buddhist communities while reinforcing the philosophy’s enduring relevance in modern India.

Ministers Highlight Cultural Preservation and Inclusion

The programme was graced by Union Minister of Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Minority Affairs Shri George Kurian. Also present were Shri Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation, and senior officials from the Ministry of Minority Affairs and NCM.

In his address, Shri Kiren Rijiju emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting India’s rich Buddhist heritage while ensuring inclusive development for minority communities.

Shri George Kurian reiterated the Government’s commitment to strengthening cultural identity, educational advancement and socio-economic progress among Buddhists across the country.

Panel Discusses Contemporary Pathways

The seminar featured a substantive panel discussion moderated by Shri Niraj Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Distinguished speakers included:

Shri Testen Tashi Bhutia, Former Minister, Sikkim

Acharya Shri Yeshi Phuntsok, Mahayana Senior Buddhist Monk, Delhi

Ms. Jigme Youdron Lhamo, Incharge, Druk Drilburi Nunnery, Himachal Pradesh

Shri Mahendra Bhante, Bhadant Gyaneshwar Buddha Vihar, Uttar Pradesh

Dr. Manish Sinha, Professor of History, Magadh University

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar H.M., Professor of Political Science, University of Delhi

The discussions focused on key themes such as:

Heritage conservation and preservation of Buddhist sites

Educational outreach and youth engagement

Regional development in Buddhist-majority areas

Promotion of Buddhist studies and research

Global relevance of Buddhist philosophy in fostering peace and social harmony

Strengthening Dialogue and Policy Support

Participants deliberated on how Buddhist values can contribute to contemporary governance, community welfare and social cohesion.

The seminar concluded with a reaffirmation of the NCM’s commitment to facilitating research, dialogue and policy initiatives aimed at strengthening Buddhism’s cultural and social pathways in modern India.

Officials said the initiative aligns with broader efforts to ensure minority inclusion while preserving India’s diverse spiritual and philosophical traditions.