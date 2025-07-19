Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Clarifies Publication Rights in Microsoft Case

The Karnataka High Court has clarified that trial court orders related to the legal dispute between former Microsoft India executive Lathika Pai and Microsoft may be published by third parties, as the publication restriction applied only to Pai and not to others.

Updated: 19-07-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has issued a significant ruling permitting third parties to publish trial court orders in the ongoing legal dispute involving former Microsoft India executive Lathika Pai and the tech behemoth Microsoft.

Justice M Nagaprasanna's decision, dated July 14, stated that while the trial court suggested a publication ban, it was only applicable to Pai herself. This effectively allows third parties to publicize the court's orders, dispelling concerns about a blanket ban.

Pai had initially filed a civil suit in the Delhi High Court, which was later withdrawn due to territorial jurisdiction objections raised by Microsoft. She subsequently refiled the case in Bengaluru, following controversial claims that an inconclusive internal investigation led to her resignation, a claim Microsoft denies.

