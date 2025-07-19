Supreme Court to Deliberate Presidential Timelines on State Bills: A Constitutional Crossroad
The Supreme Court's Constitution bench is set to examine a Presidential reference on whether judicial timelines can be imposed for the President's decision-making on state bills. President Murmu has raised 14 questions about the powers of governors and the President regarding state assemblies' bills, following an April verdict by the apex court setting deadlines for decision-making.
- Country:
- India
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is poised to evaluate the Presidential reference on July 22, scrutinizing whether judicial orders can enforce timelines for Presidential decisions on state assembly bills.
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai will lead the bench in reviewing critical questions posed by President Droupadi Murmu concerning the constitutional powers of governors and the President, as sparked by an April verdict imposing decision deadlines.
The examination arises from a verdict challenging the timeline-less process governors and the President follow when assenting to or withholding bills, a procedure that has spurred political controversy and led to this constitutional inquiry.
ALSO READ
Transformational force who has refined governance of India: Trinidad and Tobago PM praises PM Modi's leadership
Transformational force who has refined governance of India: Trinidad and Tobago PM praises PM Modi's leadership
Quality of urban governance key to ease of living: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh
Prashant Kishor Critiques Bihar Governance Over Businessman's Murder
BRICS as Guardian of Global Governance: China's Call for Reform and Unity