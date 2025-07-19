Left Menu

Supreme Court to Deliberate Presidential Timelines on State Bills: A Constitutional Crossroad

The Supreme Court's Constitution bench is set to examine a Presidential reference on whether judicial timelines can be imposed for the President's decision-making on state bills. President Murmu has raised 14 questions about the powers of governors and the President regarding state assemblies' bills, following an April verdict by the apex court setting deadlines for decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:54 IST
Supreme Court to Deliberate Presidential Timelines on State Bills: A Constitutional Crossroad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is poised to evaluate the Presidential reference on July 22, scrutinizing whether judicial orders can enforce timelines for Presidential decisions on state assembly bills.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai will lead the bench in reviewing critical questions posed by President Droupadi Murmu concerning the constitutional powers of governors and the President, as sparked by an April verdict imposing decision deadlines.

The examination arises from a verdict challenging the timeline-less process governors and the President follow when assenting to or withholding bills, a procedure that has spurred political controversy and led to this constitutional inquiry.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025