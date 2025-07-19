Supreme Court to Deliberate Presidential Timelines on State Bills: A Constitutional Crossroad

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is poised to evaluate the Presidential reference on July 22, scrutinizing whether judicial orders can enforce timelines for Presidential decisions on state assembly bills.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai will lead the bench in reviewing critical questions posed by President Droupadi Murmu concerning the constitutional powers of governors and the President, as sparked by an April verdict imposing decision deadlines.

The examination arises from a verdict challenging the timeline-less process governors and the President follow when assenting to or withholding bills, a procedure that has spurred political controversy and led to this constitutional inquiry.