VP Dhankhar Urges Youth to Uphold Sovereignty, Ethics in Nation-Building

In a powerful address to the 2024 batch of officer trainees from the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) at the Vice-President’s Enclave in New Delhi, Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the core principles of national sovereignty, civilizational pride, ethical governance, and a forward-looking youth-driven vision for Viksit Bharat (Developed India). The event was also attended by top government officials, including Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Director General of Defence Estates Shri S.N. Gupta, and Director of NIDEM Shri Sanjeev Kumar.

The Vice-President’s candid and thought-provoking address ranged across themes from foreign policy autonomy and environmental governance to rising commercialisation in the education sector and India’s unique demographic edge. It was both a call to action for civil servants and a philosophical reflection on India’s identity and future trajectory.

“Sovereignty is Non-Negotiable”: Rejecting External Interference

Opening his remarks with a strong message on national independence, Shri Dhankhar declared,

“Don’t be guided by narratives outside. All decisions in this country, a sovereign nation, are taken by its leadership. There is no power on the planet that can dictate how India handles its affairs.”

He acknowledged that while India is part of the global community and engages in mutual diplomacy, its decisions are solely guided by internal priorities and democratic consensus. He emphasized India’s firm stance amid global conflicts and reaffirmed its peaceful yet resolute response through examples like Operation Sindoor, a classified military operation that he described as still ongoing and rooted in India's philosophy of peace over aggression.

“We are a land of Buddha, Mahavira, and Gandhi. We do not wish to harm even living beings — how can we target humans? The idea is to generate sanity and humanity in the others.”

Lessons from the Pitch: Ignore Distractions, Focus on Goals

In a poetic analogy drawing from cricket, the Vice-President advised the young officers to avoid being provoked by political distractions and controversy:

“Is it required to play every bad ball? Those who score good runs leave tempting but risky balls. Similarly, not every criticism or provocation deserves engagement.”

This statement was widely interpreted as a guiding principle for public service, emphasizing focus, restraint, and maturity in administrative conduct, particularly during politically charged times.

India’s Youth: Global Envy and Strategic Asset

Addressing the young officer trainees, Shri Dhankhar highlighted India’s demographic advantage, calling it a “global envy.” With 65% of the population under the age of 35, and a median age of 28, India holds unmatched potential in shaping the 21st century.

“You are the chosen ones, entrusted with shaping the destiny of Bharat — home to one-sixth of humanity and five thousand years of civilizational wisdom.”

He urged them to blend modern management techniques with traditional values, and take leadership in areas like:

Land and estate management (18 lakh acres under IDES)

Urban planning near cantonments

Herbal and ecological gardens

Sustainable infrastructure development

Use of GIS, drone mapping, and smart governance tools

Bureaucratic Reform: Ease, Transparency, and Tech-Driven Solutions

Shri Dhankhar raised concerns about bureaucratic inefficiencies, especially delays in approvals for civilian infrastructure projects near defence areas. He encouraged the IDES officers to devise clear and accessible protocols to streamline permissions:

“Why can’t we put it on one platform? Why should people pay for agencies to check building heights? With today’s technology, this can be made transparent and rule-based.”

He challenged the officers to become reformers and earners of public goodwill, by reducing red tape and enhancing citizen-centric services.

Rising Coaching Culture: Commodification of Education

In a critical observation on the expanding coaching industry, the Vice-President warned against the commercialization of education, noting how multiple pages in newspapers are now flooded with advertisements featuring successful students.

“Coaching should enhance skills — not be a ticket to cram and pass. This is not Bharat. We need thinking minds, not rote learners.”

He stressed that the recently implemented National Education Policy (NEP) aims to end this dependency by encouraging critical thinking, skill-based learning, and inclusivity. He reaffirmed his belief in the Gurukul ethos—learning through mentorship, reflection, and values—rather than a transactional system of competitive education.

Viksit Bharat: Development Rooted in Human Dignity

On India’s development journey, Shri Dhankhar stated that Viksit Bharat is not a dream but a reality in motion, made possible by a decade of transformative reforms. He recalled how unimaginable changes — like toilets in rural homes, piped water, gas connections, high-speed trains, and digital access — have now become everyday realities.

“My generation never imagined these things. Now, the Indian people have tasted development, and that has made us the most aspirational nation in the world.”

He emphasized that development is not just GDP growth—it is about uplifting people, building infrastructure, and ensuring equity in opportunity and dignity in life.

Be Ethical Innovators, Not Bureaucratic Functionaries

Vice-President Dhankhar’s address concluded with a charge to the young civil servants to lead with ethics, innovation, and a spirit of public service. He reminded them that India’s legacy is not just its history—it is its responsibility to shape the future, through transparent governance, technological innovation, and unwavering national integrity.

In a nation standing on the brink of global leadership, this address served as a moral and administrative roadmap for the next generation of Indian public administrators.