CPI(M) Rallies Against Electoral Roll Revamp: Protecting Democratic Rights
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for nationwide protests against a revision process in Bihar, labeling it a covert attempt to enforce National Register of Citizens. Targeting Bengali-speaking individuals and infringements on democratic rights are key concerns, with urgent calls to halt illegal detentions and protect citizens' rights.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced nationwide protests for August 8, condemning Bihar's Special Intensive Revision process as a veiled attempt to enforce the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This was declared after a CPI(M) Politburo meeting on July 18.
The CPI(M) voices concern over alleged targeting of Bengali-speaking migrants in multiple states and unlawful voter roll verifications by the Election Commission, which the party criticizes for exceeding constitutional authority. The party sees these actions as a broader attack on democratic rights, aligning with the BJP and RSS agenda.
Besides addressing local grievances, including evictions in Assam and a call to repeal the Maharashtra Public Security Bill, the CPI(M) plans to oppose several legislative bills in the upcoming Parliament session, particularly focusing on mineral, atomic, and civil liability legislation.
