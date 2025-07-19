CPI(M) Rallies Against Electoral Roll Revamp: Protecting Democratic Rights

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced nationwide protests for August 8, condemning Bihar's Special Intensive Revision process as a veiled attempt to enforce the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This was declared after a CPI(M) Politburo meeting on July 18.

The CPI(M) voices concern over alleged targeting of Bengali-speaking migrants in multiple states and unlawful voter roll verifications by the Election Commission, which the party criticizes for exceeding constitutional authority. The party sees these actions as a broader attack on democratic rights, aligning with the BJP and RSS agenda.

Besides addressing local grievances, including evictions in Assam and a call to repeal the Maharashtra Public Security Bill, the CPI(M) plans to oppose several legislative bills in the upcoming Parliament session, particularly focusing on mineral, atomic, and civil liability legislation.

