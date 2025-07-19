Left Menu

Urgent Plea for Safe Release of Abducted Indian in Niger

Ranjeet Singh, an Indian national from Jammu and Kashmir, has been abducted by terrorists in Niger. His wife Sheela Devi appeals to the Indian government for intervention to ensure his safe return. Singh was working as a senior safety officer in Niger when the attack occurred on July 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:21 IST
In a distressing turn of events, Ranjeet Singh, an Indian national from Jammu and Kashmir, has been reportedly abducted by terrorists in Niger. The incident occurred following a heinous attack on July 15 in the Dosso region, which also claimed the lives of two other Indian nationals.

Singh, employed as a senior safety officer at Transrail Lighting Limited, has not been heard from since the attack. His wife, Sheela Devi, has made an emotional appeal to the Indian government, urging them to intervene for his release. Despite contacting company officials, Devi alleges a lack of adequate response regarding efforts to secure her husband's freedom.

The Indian embassy has confirmed the attack, and Devi has reached out to local officials for assistance, including meeting with Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan. She firmly believes that India's External Affairs Ministry holds the key to ensuring Singh's safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

