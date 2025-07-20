Tragic End: Husband's Drinking Leads to Fatal Dispute

In a tragic turn of events, a domestic dispute over drinking habits led to a fatality in Padrauna. Police report that a woman allegedly killed her husband, identified as Lalchand, by striking him with a heavy stick.

The incident occurred during an argument between Lalchand, a habitual drinker, and his wife Kiran. Law enforcement authorities state that the altercation escalated, resulting in his instant death.

Following the incident, the police have apprehended Kiran, and the body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination. Authorities confirm that an FIR has been lodged, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover additional details.