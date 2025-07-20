Left Menu

Tragic End: Husband's Drinking Leads to Fatal Dispute

A woman in Padrauna allegedly killed her husband, Lalchand, with a heavy stick due to a dispute over his drinking habit. The police have taken the wife, Kiran, into custody and are conducting further investigations. The body was sent for a post-mortem, and an FIR has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 20-07-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 00:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a domestic dispute over drinking habits led to a fatality in Padrauna. Police report that a woman allegedly killed her husband, identified as Lalchand, by striking him with a heavy stick.

The incident occurred during an argument between Lalchand, a habitual drinker, and his wife Kiran. Law enforcement authorities state that the altercation escalated, resulting in his instant death.

Following the incident, the police have apprehended Kiran, and the body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination. Authorities confirm that an FIR has been lodged, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover additional details.

