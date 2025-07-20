Security Forces Successfully Recover IED in Arunachal Pradesh
Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district successfully recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) during routine operations. The Assam Rifles discovered the device in Nangtaw village. Authorities, led by Namsai SP Sange Thinley, are investigating the IED, which is believed to be older. Security has been heightened ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
- Country:
- India
Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Namsai district during a routine operation, a police official reported on Sunday.
The IED was discovered by the Assam Rifles in Nangtaw village, situated under the Piyong circle, on Saturday. Namsai Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley confirmed the recovery and noted that the device appears to be an older model.
Police are currently examining the explosive, and a bomb squad is set to defuse it. Security measures in the district have been intensified in anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. Earlier, on July 17, the Assam Rifles carried out a successful operation in the Changlang district, seizing a significant cache of arms and ammunition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- security
- IED
- explosive
- recovery
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Namsai
- Assam Rifles
- Independence Day
- safety
- Nangtaw
ALSO READ
Fugitive Murder Suspect Nabbed in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Inaugurates 'Saksham': A New Era in Experiential Learning
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Challenges China's Geopolitical Narrative
Unlocking the Hydro-Power Potential: Arunachal Pradesh's Mega Energy Projects
Mob Lynching Sparks Curfew in Arunachal Pradesh's Roing Town