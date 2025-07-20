Legal Review: Supreme Court to Hear Landmark Case on Summons to Advocates
The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu case on July 21 regarding the summoning of advocates by probe agencies. This case follows scrutiny over the Enforcement Directorate summoning senior lawyers. The controversy has sparked debate about lawyer-client privilege and has been condemned by bar associations.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is set to hear a case on July 21 that could redefine the boundaries of legal advocacy, concerning probe agencies summoning lawyers who provide legal opinions or represent parties during case investigations.
This hearing, coming before a bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, follows the controversial summoning of senior attorneys Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had faced backlash, prompting it to instruct officers against summoning advocates without director's approval.
The legal community, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, has expressed grave concerns, labeling the ED's actions a 'disturbing trend' threatening the profession's integrity. The Supreme Court will address questions about the extent and limits of such summons, touching on fundamental issues of justice independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration 'Donkey Route'
Enforcement Directorate Restores Rs 3.82 Crore to Karnataka Waqf Board
Enforcement Directorate Seizes Assets in Rs 48,000 Crore Ponzi Scheme Case
Enforcement Directorate's Timing Questioned Amid Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Raids
Chhattisgarh's Political Storm: Bhupesh Baghel's Battle Against Alleged Misuse of Enforcement Directorate