Train Ticket Tussle: Kanwariyas Arrested for Attack on CRPF Jawan

At the Mirzapur railway station, a confrontation over train tickets led to the arrest of three kanwariyas for allegedly assaulting a CRPF jawan. The altercation arose as both parties aimed to board the Brahmaputra Express.

The Central Reserve Police Force jawan was on his way to Manipur for duty, while the kanwariyas intended to travel to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. The ticket purchase dispute escalated, necessitating intervention by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

The GRP confirmed the registration of a case against the kanwariyas under sections 115(2) and 352 of the BNS and the Railway Act. The situation was promptly managed, allowing the CRPF jawan to continue his journey. The accused were later granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)