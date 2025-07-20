Train Ticket Tussle: Kanwariyas Arrested for Attack on CRPF Jawan
Three kanwariyas were arrested at Mirzapur railway station for assaulting a CRPF jawan over train tickets for the Brahmaputra Express to Baidyanath Dham. The incident led to police intervention and the arrest of the kanwariyas, who were later released on bail.
- Country:
- India
At the Mirzapur railway station, a confrontation over train tickets led to the arrest of three kanwariyas for allegedly assaulting a CRPF jawan. The altercation arose as both parties aimed to board the Brahmaputra Express.
The Central Reserve Police Force jawan was on his way to Manipur for duty, while the kanwariyas intended to travel to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. The ticket purchase dispute escalated, necessitating intervention by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.
The GRP confirmed the registration of a case against the kanwariyas under sections 115(2) and 352 of the BNS and the Railway Act. The situation was promptly managed, allowing the CRPF jawan to continue his journey. The accused were later granted bail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- train
- tickets
- CRPF
- jawan
- kanwariyas
- arrest
- Mirzapur
- Brahmaputra
- railway
- GRP
ALSO READ
Amritsar Police busts arms-narco module run by Pakistani and Malaysian handlers, 9 arrested in two cases
Turkish Opposition Faces Crackdown: Mayors Arrested
CBI Cracks Down: Railway Engineer Arrested in Corruption Case, Absconding Fraudster Nabbed
Turkiye's Political Seismic Shift: Arrests of Opposition Mayors Spark Outcry
Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Modi arrested in the USA on extradition request from CBI and ED: Officials.