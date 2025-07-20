Cyprus: Unresolved Tensions 51 Years After Turkish Invasion

On Sunday, Greek and Turkish Cypriots observed the 51st anniversary of Turkey's 1974 invasion of Cyprus, a pivotal event that divided the island and continues to influence regional geopolitics. Air raid sirens echoed through the southern, Greek Cypriot-populated areas of Cyprus at 5:30 AM local time, coinciding with the hour Turkish troops began their military intervention on the northern coast.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was slated to participate in celebrations in the northern part of Cyprus, a self-declared state recognized solely by Ankara. Meanwhile, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides attended a memorial service in the south, honoring those who lost their lives in the conflict. Efforts to reconcile and reunite Cyprus into a bizonal, bicommunal federation have consistently failed, plagued by deep-seated mistrust and diverging visions for the island's future.

This ongoing conflict continues to breed tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey, and further complicates Turkey's relationship with the European Union—of which Cyprus and Greece are members. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres indicated on Thursday that discussions about trust-building measures would persist, acknowledging the challenging path ahead.