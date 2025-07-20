Tensions Rise as Israeli Army Issues New Evacuation Orders in Gaza
The Israeli military has issued new evacuation warnings in central Gaza, impacting areas between Deir al-Balah, and the southern cities Rafah and Khan Younis. This comes amid ongoing ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. The evacuation affects international aid efforts, and tensions have risen with no breakthrough in negotiations.
The Israeli military has issued new evacuation warnings in central Gaza, focusing on areas largely untouched by ground troops. This move cuts access between Deir al-Balah and the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis.
Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas continue ceasefire talks in Qatar, yet international mediators report no breakthroughs in the negotiations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists increased military operations will press Hamas into negotiations, though talks have stagnated for months.
Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens as evacuation orders impact international aid efforts. The situation stems from the conflict ignited by Hamas militants' attack on Israel in October 2023, and Israel's subsequent military offensive that has claimed thousands of Palestinian lives.
