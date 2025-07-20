Unity Against Terror: A New Era for Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called for unity in battling terrorism during a flag-in ceremony of the 'Pedal Through Paradise' cycle race. He stressed dismantling terror networks and promoting drug-free living as key to a brighter future for the region.
Sinha hailed the resilience and dedication of the J-K Police, citing their sacrifices as crucial to the ongoing peace efforts. He noted significant progress over the past few years in establishing stability and offered caution to those who would undermine this progress.
Through showcasing J-K's transformation into a thriving community, Sinha underscored the critical need for continual support to break the terror ecosystem, strengthen unity, and provide justice to victims of terrorism, ensuring lasting peace and prosperity.
