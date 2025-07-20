Left Menu

Unity Against Terror: A New Era for Jammu & Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir urges unity against terrorism, highlighting efforts to dismantle terror networks and promote peace. During a cycling event, he emphasized the transformation in the region and the role of J-K Police in fostering hope and national unity amid challenges posed by terrorism.

Srinagar | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:46 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  
  India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called for unity in battling terrorism during a flag-in ceremony of the 'Pedal Through Paradise' cycle race. He stressed dismantling terror networks and promoting drug-free living as key to a brighter future for the region.

Sinha hailed the resilience and dedication of the J-K Police, citing their sacrifices as crucial to the ongoing peace efforts. He noted significant progress over the past few years in establishing stability and offered caution to those who would undermine this progress.

Through showcasing J-K's transformation into a thriving community, Sinha underscored the critical need for continual support to break the terror ecosystem, strengthen unity, and provide justice to victims of terrorism, ensuring lasting peace and prosperity.

