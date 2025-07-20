Karnataka's Special Investigation Team Takes on Gruesome Cases in Dharmasthala

The Karnataka government has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate severe allegations of multiple murders and missing women in the Dharmasthala region of the Dakshina Kannada district. This investigation covers cases that span the past two decades.

According to a government order dated July 19, the SIT will operate under the leadership of Pranav Mohanty, Director General of Police, Internal Security Division. It also includes senior officers like Additional Commissioner of Police (Recruitment) M N Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (CAR Headquarters) Soumya Latha, and Superintendent of Police (Internal Security Division) Jitendra Kumar Dayama.

This initiative comes following a letter from the Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary, referring to court statements about alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala. Media reports and court testimonies highlight a disturbing pattern of abuse and unexplained disappearances over 20 years, prompting the SIT to investigate existing and future related cases statewide. The team will work from the Dakshina Kannada District Police Office, with the Director General of Police assigning cases and resources as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)